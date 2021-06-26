Myanmar authorities incinerate seized narcotics

Myanmar's military authorities incinerated what they said were $680 million US dollars worth of seized narcotics, heroin, cannabis, methamphetamine and ketamine and precursor chemicals on Saturday, in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. The display marks the annual United Nation's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The event comes as the new military rulers struggle to gain international legitimacy, following the 1 February coup.