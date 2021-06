250 homeless foreigners camp in front of Paris City Hall

Homeless migrants sit in tents installed a day before during an action organised by French association Utopia56 in front of the City Hall in Paris, on June 25, 2021, to highlight the plight of the homeless in central Paris. Families from sub-Saharan Africa, supported by associations and collectives and demanding accommodation, prepare to spend the night outside Paris City Hall as 250 tents are erected on the square.