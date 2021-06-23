Welcome to Africanews

Daryl Dike shines in MLS return

FILE - Orlando City forward Daryl Dike celebrates his goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.   -  
AP Photo/John Raoux
By Tancrede Chambraud

and Pierre Michaud

USA

Daryl Dike certainly showed his worth on Orlando's pitch last night, after a successful spell in England's Championship.

The American striker of Nigerian origin put out an amazing display on Tuesday scoring two goals for Orlando City against the San Jose Earthquakes.

At just 21 Dike has a very promising future in the MLS and in the US National team. Not surprising for the center forward who comes from a family of footballers.

His brother Bright played for Nigeria, just like his sister Courtney, who was capped twice with the Super Falcons in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Former Manchester United star Nani buried a penalty early on at the 7th minute.

Orlando's Benji Michel also shined during Tuesday's game, beating the keeper twice to snatch his first two goals on the season.

The winger benefited from an assist from Tesho Akindele, a Canadian national of Nigerian origin, that since in arrival in Orlando in 2018 has marked the MLS.

