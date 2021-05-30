Welcome to Africanews

Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza

Palestinian youths play parkour on the ruins of al-Jalaa tower, hit by an Israeli airstrike which flattened the 13-floor building housing US news agency the Associated Press and Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, in Gaza City. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip, appeared to hold today after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

