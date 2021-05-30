Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday in Portugal. Some lit flares as they sang and cheered the club's triumph earned thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal in Porto. The goal from the club's most expensive ever signing gave the Russian-owned club their second European crown nine years after the first in 2012. Coronavirus restrictions meant far fewer Chelsea supporters were able to attend Saturday's clash compared to the night they beat Bayern Munich. Many of those who could not be there congregated in the fashionable west London neighbourhood, near the stadium where the same supporters had gathered for an angry protest against Chelsea's short-lived membership of the European Super League in April. A light show in the club's blue spelt out "Champions for the Fans" as fireworks went off in the distance. The fans' joyous celebrations, standing shoulder to shoulder in the streets, showed a complete disregard for the present social distancing advice in England that groups of no more than 30 can congregate. Some climbed up to balconies of houses raising their arms in triumph -- several whipping off their shirts to celebrate half-naked on a warm night. On the other hand, Manchester City fans in Manchester were left disappointed after their side lost the Champions League final to Chelsea. Thousands of supporters attended an outdoor screening of the match at the club's training base opposite the Etihad Stadium. Unfortunately for those in attendance Pep Guardiola's side lost the final 1-0.