Al Ahly, Mamelodi face off in CAF Champions League quarter-final

Defending champions Al Ahly and 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns looked ahead to the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

"It will for sure be a very tough match, and we know that very well. We've been preparing for this match for the past three days," said Al Ahly captain Mohamed El Shenawy.

"We watched their matches with our head coach and we prepared for the match well. All the players are focused on the match. We believe that this competition is ours and it will be the tenth time we win it. That is our main goal. We have two matches, home and away, but we hope we finish everything here in our home match," he said.

Al Ahly are looking to add to their tournament record of nine titles, while Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa claimed their sole Champions League title in 2016.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was in charge when Mamelodi were crowned champions in 2016.

"We are not coming here for ball possession, we are not coming here for a draw, we are coming here to try and win the match. Or even if it's a draw, it's a draw that has got goals inside," said Mamelodi coach Manqoba Mngqithi when asked about his tactical approach to the game.

Al Ahly who have struggled for consistency in the domestic league beat local rivals Zamalek to be crowned 2020 African champions.

They face the South Africans who had a good group stage campaign.

Saturday's match will be played at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium, with the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria hosting the second leg a week later.

Also on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa host Tanzanian champions Simba as Esperance visit Algeria's CR Belouizdad.

MC Alger and Wydad Casablanca drew 1-1 on Friday night.