A new Prime Minister in Congo Brazzaville

Congolese Head of State Denis Sassou Nguesso appointed Wednesday evening a new Prime Minister, Anatole Collinet Makosso, Minister of Education in the outgoing government, an official source said.

"Anatole Collinet Makosso is appointed Prime Minister", replacing Clement Mouamba, in office since 2016, according to a decree read Wednesday evening on public television by President Sassou Nguesso's chief of staff, General Florent Ntsiba.

Mr. Mouamba had resigned on May 5 following the swearing in on April 16 of President Sassou Nguesso, 77 years old, 37 of which have been at the head of the country, who was re-elected in early April for a fifth five-year term.

His successor, Mr. Collinet Makosso, born in 1965 in the southern economic capital Pointe-Noire, began his political career in 1990. He was in turn advisor and director of cabinet of the prefect of Kouilou, Pointe-Noire region.

This teacher by training, also a writer, became an advisor to President Sassou Nguesso from 1998, then director of cabinet of Antoinette Sassou Nguesso, the first lady.

He joined the government as Minister of Youth and Civil Instruction in 2011. Since 2016, he has held the position of Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in charge of literacy. Mr. Collinet Makosso was deputy campaign manager of candidate Sassou Nguesso during the last presidential election.

The new Prime Minister now has the difficult task of forming a new government to fight corruption, improve access to water and electricity, and deal with social problems such as the payment of pension arrears. He will also have to implement the many campaign promises of President Sassou Nguesso in favor of the country's youth.