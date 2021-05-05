US and Sudan discuss Nile Dam dispute

A US delegation arrived in Sudan to meet with its finance minister on Tuesday.

The topics of discussion the economy and the tension over Ethiopia's Nile Dam project.

Negotiations are ongoing between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan aimed at resolving a years-long dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Ethiopia being built on the Nile River's main tributary.

Egypt and Sudan fear its impact on their water supply.

During a press conference with Sen. Chris Coons, Sudanese Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim said the US senators "are playing a role now in the issue of the Renaissance Dam and the issue of borders (between Sudan and Ethiopia)."

Meanwhile Coons said Sudan's finance minister "has made some strong decisions in terms of economic policy."

"We have just met to discuss the ways in which Sudan is making good progress, steady progress in re-entering the global financial system, getting the forgiveness of all debts arrearages, getting resolution of challenges that Sudan has faced in terms of international investment and we are excited, optimistic about the future."

The two sides also discussed the latest developments on the Sudanese-Ethiopian border.

The tensions centre on large swaths of agricultural land Sudan says are within its borders in the al-Fashqa area, which Ethiopian farmers have cultivated it for years.

The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, which has resulted in an influx of refugees into Sudan, has exacerbated the dispute.

Relations between the US and Sudan warmed recently.

In November, the countries signed a bilateral claims settlement to resolve allegations that Sudan's prior regime supported acts of terrorism.

The US Congress delegation is on a three-day visit to Sudan and is also expected to meet the country's Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.