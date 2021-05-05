Algeria's Riyad Mahrez guides City to Champions League final

African champion Riyad Mahrez scored twice to qualify Manchester City for their first-ever Champions League final

This is his third season playing for the club and with 10 goals in the UCL, he is now the top Algerian goalscorer in the competition -- and finally getting the recognition his skills deserve.

Hi Spanish coach and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, is really happy with the athlete's progress.

"Riyad (Mahrez), is an extraordinary player, big talent, huge quality, and especially in the big events and in the important game, he is always ready.

"So we know his quality quite well he is a fantastic player, and especially because the players in these stages have been judged how they behave in the biggest scenarios and the big test. And this is one like he loved it, he likes it, he enjoyed it."

Tonight the second semi-final will see other Algerians who hope to make headlines

Like Mahrez, Karim Benzema is a french-born player with Algerian roots who opted to play for France and will be the main chance for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane to go through to the final

In Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel can rely on Senegalese Edouard Mendy for goalscoring and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech could start off on the bench.

After the 1-1 draw in Madrid, Chelsea is favoured in tonight's game.