Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra holds street concert for 'peace' amid unrest

The Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra play a concert in a park of the Colombian capital to "send a message of solidarity, of peace, and of union," after at least 19 people died during anti-government demonstrations. "We wholeheartedly call for non-violence, peace and reconciliation," says one local resident attending the concert. The day before, protesters march in the Colombian capital Bogota as the international community decries what the UN has described as an "excessive use of force" by security officers after numerous deaths during days of anti-government protests.

