'Darth Vader' encourages Brazilians to get Covid-19 vaccine

An actor dressed as the Darth Vader character from the Star Wars films encourages and congratulates people queueing to get Covid-19 vaccines at the Planetarium vaccination centre in Rio de Janeiro, as part of 'Star Wars Day' celebrated by fans on May 4 in reference to the catchphrase from the films 'May the Force be with you'.