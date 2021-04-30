France pledges support to construct metro in Ivory Coast

France's Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire visits a portion of the future route of the Abidjan metro and the reconstruction site of the Felix Houphouet Boigny bridge, over which the future metro route passes.

The construction has been entrusted to a group of companies led by the French company Bouygues for 1.36 billion euros.

"The cost is still under discussion, I cannot give you a precise figure. But Ivory Coast knows that it can count on France's financial support to help it carry out a number of infrastructure projects that are essential to its economic development" said Bruno Le Maire, French Economy Minister.

The contract is yet to be finalised due to several stumbling blocks, such as the financing of the project and the provision of land by the Ivorian state.

"We know that Ivory Coast is doing what is necessary on its side to have growth, jobs and economic activities. It is a good investment not only for Ivory Coast but also for France" he added.

Côte d'Ivoire remains France's leading economic partner in the CFA currency zone. By 2019, French exports had reached nearly €1.2 billion and imports amounted to over €900 million.