Much needed food aid reaches the Central African Republic

Relief for some in the Central African Republic after some 2,500 families in Grimari, a town hit by the violence that erupted after December's presidential election received food supplies this week from the International Red Cross.

Thousands of residents were forced to escape into the bush while others fled to other cities in January when rebels and armed forces fought for the control of Grimari, located about 230 kilometers from the capital, Bangui.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, 12,500 people in urgent need of food in Grimari and Ngoulinga, have received rice, cowpea, oil, and salt in quantities expected to cover their needs for about one month.

"I'm really happy with this donation from the ICRC, we fled the war, we were suffering, struggling, but today this aid will help us a lot," said Rosine Danga, 42-years-old, housewife and resident of Grimari.

Some residents of the region have seen their houses looted, and due to a lack of security, it had not been possible for farmers to work in the fields, worsening their situation.

"I am very happy, I thank the ICRC for this aid which will give us some relief. During the 3 months of crisis we could not find anything to eat but thank God now we have oil, rice, salt, I don't know how to thank them," said Henriette Yassi, 56-years-old, housewife and resident of Grimari.

Violence erupted after the constitutional court rejected former president Francois Bozize's candidacy.

Bozize's allies called to boycott the electoral process and were blamed for throwing into doubt the peace agreements signed in 2019 among different rebel groups and the government.

The crisis has displaced hundreds of thousands, with some leaving their houses and seeking refugee in other cities, while others moved to neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

President Faustin Archange Touadera won the vote but he faces a growing threat from an armed rebellion linked to Bozize.