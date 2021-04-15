Champions League: City jubilant, Real secured

Pep Guardiola shared an emotional moment with goal scorer Phil Foden as Manchester City ended its run of failure in the Champions League quarterfinals Wednesday, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Jude Bellingham scored to put Dortmund on course for an upset win before City hit back through a penalty by Riyad Mahrez and Foden's goal.

Guardiola reached the semifinals with City at the fifth attempt, matching the club's best ever result under his predecessor Manuel Pellegrini in 2016. City goes on to face Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they kept Liverpool at bay during a goalless draw in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

Zidane is leading Real Madrid into the semifinals of the Champions League. Klopp will finish the season without a trophy.

A 0-0 draw at Anfield in the quarterfinals on Wednesday protected a 3-1 advantage from the first leg for Madrid. The record 13-time European champions are back in the semifinals — where Chelsea awaits — for the first time since 2018 when Zidane lifted the European Cup for a third consecutive season by beating Klopp's Liverpool in the final.

Zinedine Zidane's side will face English opposition again - this time in the shape of Chelsea for a place in the final.

The victory in the 2018 final was Zidane's last game before ending his first stint in charge. He was tempted back in 2019 following disappointing results, but this season looked to be unraveling just a few months ago.