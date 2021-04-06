Death toll from West Darfur clashes rises to 56

Death toll from tribal clashes in Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, Sudan has risen to 56.

According to a statement issued by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors on Tuesday, 78 more people were injured, bringing the number of those wounded in the violence to 132.

The bloodshed, which started on Saturday, is the latest in a resurgence of violence in the Darfur region since the signing of a peace agreement late last year and the withdrawal of UN peacekeepers.

On Monday April 5, the Security and Defence Council declared a state of emergency for West Darfur.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) were deployed and are authorized to take all necessary measures to resolve the tribal dispute and to confiscate illegal weapons.

The conflict between the Masalit and the Arab communities started in mid-January and has led to the displacement of over 109,000 people.