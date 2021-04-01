Easter fun with meerkats and squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo

The team at the London attraction arranged egg hunts for the meerkats and the squirrel monkeys with painted papier-mache eggs filled with treats. The eggs were hidden in sand and rocks in the enclosure for the meerkats Frank, Dracula, Archie, Penelope, Timon, Aurora and Meko; while the caretakers hung Easter baskets in the trees for the Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys. This will be a the second Easter weekend in a row the zoo has been in a national lockdown. Its doors are due to reopen on Monday 12 April.