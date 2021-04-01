Welcome to Africanews

Easter fun with meerkats and squirrel monkeys at ZSL London Zoo

The team at the London attraction arranged egg hunts for the meerkats and the squirrel monkeys with painted papier-mache eggs filled with treats. The eggs were hidden in sand and rocks in the enclosure for the meerkats Frank, Dracula, Archie, Penelope, Timon, Aurora and Meko; while the caretakers hung Easter baskets in the trees for the Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys. This will be a the second Easter weekend in a row the zoo has been in a national lockdown. Its doors are due to reopen on Monday 12 April.

