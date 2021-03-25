Suez Canal: Memes of tiny bulldozer surface on social media

Egypt
As efforts are underway to refloat a giant container vessel blocking the Suez Canal and navigation suspended through one of the world's biggest shipping lanes, a multitude of memes have surfaced on the internet seeing the funny side of the situation.
Austin Powers and the Friends series was a big hit.
Others poked fun and saw the bright side of the tiny bulldozer sent to rescue the container ship.
Others may have gotten a little too carried away.
Mental health and problem solving were also themes.
The Suez Canal Authority said it was trying to refloat the Panama-flagged MV Ever Given, a 400-metre (1,300-foot) long vessel.
The ship turned sideways and ran aground in a sandstorm on Tuesday.
Teams from the Netherlands and Japan are being hired to make a plan to float the vessel.
01:02
Pics of the day, March 24, 2021
00:49
Egypt receives second shipment of vaccine from China
02:23
Moroccan rap blossoms thanks to social media
Go to video
Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute
02:21
Time stands still at historic Cairo watch shop
01:02
Pics of the day, March 11, 2021