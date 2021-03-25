Welcome to Africanews

Suez Canal: Memes of tiny bulldozer surface on social media

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 25, 2021 shows Egyptian tug boats trying to free Taiwan-owned cargo MV Ever Given (Evergreen)   -  
AFP PHOTO / HO / SUEZ CANAL

By Africanews

Egypt

As efforts are underway to refloat a giant container vessel blocking the Suez Canal and navigation suspended through one of the world's biggest shipping lanes, a multitude of memes have surfaced on the internet seeing the funny side of the situation.

Austin Powers and the Friends series was a big hit.

Others poked fun and saw the bright side of the tiny bulldozer sent to rescue the container ship.

Others may have gotten a little too carried away.

Mental health and problem solving were also themes.

The Suez Canal Authority said it was trying to refloat the Panama-flagged MV Ever Given, a 400-metre (1,300-foot) long vessel.

The ship turned sideways and ran aground in a sandstorm on Tuesday.

Teams from the Netherlands and Japan are being hired to make a plan to float the vessel.

