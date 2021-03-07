CAF presidential candidates discuss stepping aside in interest of African unity

South African Patrice Motsepe said African football would "experience success and growth that it hasn't experienced in the past" after a deal which will see his three rivals stepping aside to take other positions in the organisation, allowing him to be the new president of the continent's governing body.

"Many parts of the world get to hear the things about Africa that are not too good. The things about Africa which reflects our weaknesses and sometimes our failures. But football has a unique contribution to play because the most popular football players in the world, whether it's in the English league or in other parts of the world, are from Africa. They are from the African continent"

The four - Motsepe, Jacques Anouma, Ahmed Yahya and Augustin Senghor - all appeared on stage with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchot on Saturday.

"When all of us work together with the experience, the talent, the passion, football in Africa will experience success and growth that it hasn't experienced in the past."

Motsepe's elevation is expected to be formally announced when CAF elections take place next Friday. He will take over from Ahmad Ahmad.