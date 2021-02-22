Ajax beat Sparta to maintain lead in Dutch league

Another win for the Ajax to maintain their lead in the Dutch premier league.

On Sunday, the Amsterdam-based club beat the 12th positioned, the Sparta 4´goals to 2 to maintain the Dutch league with 56 points.

Ajax striker Sebastien Haller beat Maduka Okoye twice in the 14th and 37th minute to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Other goals were netted in by Perr Schuurs and Mohamed Kudus.

Substitute Danzell Gravenberch scored both goals for Sparta Rotterdam in the 53rd and 91st minutes.

Ajax still has one game at hand compared to the likes of PSV and AY Alkmaar fc who’ve played a total of 23 matches each.

Ajax is expected to meet Lille on Thursday this week for the Europa League leg two in the round of 32.

They are also expected to the second positioned PSV on Sunday for their league match.