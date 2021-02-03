Welcome to Africanews

Chadwick Boseman earns nomination for NAACP Award

Belated US actor Chadwick Boseman   -  
Copyright © africanews
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP or licensors
By Afolake Oyinloye

USA

With his final two performances, the late Chadwick Boseman earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations, while "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" could make its presence felt at next month's ceremony.

Boseman scored nominations Tuesday (2 FEB. 2021) for his work in the Netflix films "Da 5 Bloods" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The actor, who starred in the blockbuster superhero Marvel film "Black Panther," died at 43 last year after he privately battled colon cancer.

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" came away with nine nominations. The film delves into the story of blues singer Ma Rainey, who joins her band during a turbulent recording session at a Chicago music studio in 1927.

The nominees were announced Tuesday on the organization's Instagram page by Chloe Bailey, Anika Noni Rose and Nicco Annan, along with T.C. Carson and Erika Alexander.

