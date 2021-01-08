Morocco: Floods spark fury as officials hold urgent meeting

Unprecedented flooding in Morooco has blocked roads and wreaked havoc, causing the municipal council of the economic capital to hold an emergency meeting.

Heavy rains on Tuesday January 5 caused flooding in the Moroccan economic capital.

Reports say locals who had their properties including vehicles destroyed have filed a number of complaints.

The emergency meeting will assess the damage caused and determine post-assessment responsibilities, local media said.

Lydec officials have told local media that it has mobilized its team in the city to repair damages caused.

«Casablanca is experiencing an exceptional mobilization of elected officials and authorities to assess the damage caused and remedy its repercussions», the council said in a statement.

But locals also posted videos on social media of them making the most of the floods.