International community urges respect for CAR election result

As the incumbent Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is reelected in the tense December 27 vote and the continent reacts, Africanews correspondent Samuel Thierry Nzam is in the capital Bangui with the latest.

"The provisional results were published last night around 8 PM local time by the national election authority," he said.

"The incumbent Faustin Archangel Tuadera led by 53.95 percent of the votes. With these results, the second round will not take place. Anicet Goerge Dologuele came second with 21 percent, Martin Ziguele 7 percent."

Dologuele immediately cried foul, telling AFP: "It's a farce. There were many irregularities and instances of fraud."

While other opposition candidates had previously called for the vote to be cancelled as rebels closed some polling stations.

The constitutional court will validate the result after any disputes are resolved.

"Another point to note is that the international community made a statement that this morning saying they were keenly observing this election," said Nzam.

"They further asked people to remain calm and wait for the verdict of the Constitutional Court. Our attention has also been drawn to several hate speech messages that were published on social networks,

On Monday the United Nations and its partners urged respect for the final results saying it would be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court.

"The messages were directed to some leaders in various communities. This is the current situation on this election that has brought together various political leaders,"said Nzam.