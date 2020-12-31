The So-Called Most Prolific Serial Killer in the USA Dies at 80

A Confessed Murderer Behind Bars Passes Away

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in the history of the United States, died on Wednesday at 80 years old at a California hospital.

Samuel Little who had been serving a life sentence for multiple counts of murder, had diabetes, heart trouble and other ailments — and although his cause of death is yet to be determined by a coroner, the California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said there was no sign of foul play.

Appearing a criminal by profession who had been in and out of jail for decades, by the time of his death, Little had confessed to taking the lives of 93 people between 1970 and 2005 — with almost 60 of these murders since having been confirmed by authorities.

Most of the slayings took place in Florida and Southern California.