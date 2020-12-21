Central African Republic begins issuing voter cards ahead of election

Central African Republic
Electoral authorities in the Central African Republic have begun issuing cards to eligible voters ahead of the general election at the end of December. But the process has encountered difficulties.
Some of those who enrolled as voters are missing their cards.
Confidence in the upcoming vote has been hit by news of a new rebel offensive to unseat President Faustin-Archange Touadera.
