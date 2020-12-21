Welcome to Africanews

Central African Republic begins issuing voter cards ahead of election

Supporters arrive to attend a campaign rally by President Touadera in Bangui   -  
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Central African Republic

Electoral authorities in the Central African Republic have begun issuing cards to eligible voters ahead of the general election at the end of December. But the process has encountered difficulties.

Some of those who enrolled as voters are missing their cards.

Confidence in the upcoming vote has been hit by news of a new rebel offensive to unseat President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Samuel Thierry Nzam reports from Bangui

