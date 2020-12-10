Supporters of Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo Celebrate His Re-election

Many are Happy About President Nana Afuko-Addo Re-election

In light of Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo’s re-election for a second term in office on Wednesday — a result his rival John Mahama's camp said it would appeal, supporters of the president’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) are celebrating the win.

Prince Ofori, an NPP Supporter, is ecstatic to know his chosen president will stay in office, "NDC, the opposition party. We have retired them. They don't have anything to do anymore. We are the government in power, our president Nana Akufo Addo. The champion president. The number one."

According to the electoral commission, Akufo-Addo received 51.59% of the vote in the presidential race — beating opposition leader and former president Mahama's 47.36%.

The announcement on Wednesday was greeted with chanting and dancing by a crowd of supporters in the seaside capital Accra. On the other hand, the opposition has called the election "flawed."

Nyarko, another NPP Supporter, could not contain his pleasure in knowing that the opposition will not take power, "The NDC are liars. We no longer like John Mahama. We want peace in Ghana. We want Nana Akufo Addo."

Polling was observed as fair in the West African country known for its stable democracy.

However, the political climate soured late Tuesday resulting in 5 people dead and 19 injured in electoral-related violence.