Scenes in Tigray capital taken by Ethiopia troops

Ethiopian TV on Wednesday released video from the capital city of Tigray Region where life appears to be slowly returning to normal.

Deadly conflict has cut off Ethiopia’s Tigray region from the world as fighting broke out between the federal and Tigray regional governments.

Each regarded the other as illegal in a power struggle that has been months in the making.

The video shows the Ethiopian military moving on the main streets of Mekele.

One resident says shops and businesses are starting to re-open a month after hostilities broke out.

The Ethiopian military is also seen in the video in an alleged abandoned weapons warehouses in the city.

Communications and transport links remain almost completely severed to Tigray, and the fugitive leader of the defiant regional government this week said that fighting continues despite Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's declaration of victory.

UN given 'unconditional' aid access to Ethiopia's Tigray

It remains almost impossible to verify either side’s claims as the conflict threatens to destabilize both the country and the entire Horn of Africa.

In a breakthrough the United Nations said on Wednesday it and the Ethiopian government had signed a deal to allow “unimpeded” humanitarian access, at least for areas under federal government control, allowing food, medicines and other aid into the region of 6 million people.