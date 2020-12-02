Welcome to Africanews

Eswatini PM moved to South Africa for Covid-19 treatment

Mandulo Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Eswatini, speaks at a plenary session of African Leaders at the World Economic Forum   -  
Copyright © africanews
RODGER BOSCH/AFP or licensors
By Michael Oduor

Eswatini

The Prime Minister of Eswatini has been airlifted to neighboring South Africa for COVID-19 treatment, an official said in a statement late Tuesday.

Ambrose Dlamini, 52, had announced that he had contracted the novel virus two weeks ago, but thought he was asymptomatic.

But on Tueday the deputy Prime Minister, Themba Masuku said he was taken to South Africa for further treatment and was responding well to treatment

"To guide and fast track the recovery, a decision has been taken that he be transferred to a South African hospital this afternoon," Masuku announced in a statement.

Formerly known as Swaziland, the kingdom has reported 6,419 coronavirus cases and 122 deaths among its population of 1.2-million people.

