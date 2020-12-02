Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's embattled Bobi Wine to resume campaigns

By Michael Oduor

Uganda

The embattled Ugandan singer and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine will resume his campaign trail on Thursday.

Bobi Wine’s campaign was cut short on Tuesday when police fired teargas and rubber bullet towards his supporters in the East of the capital, Kampala.

The musician turned politician met the electoral commission on Wednesday and asked them to ensure that there is equitable campaigns and police should be stopped from blocking his campaign trails.

The Ugandan police has repeatedly confronted most of Bobi Wine’s campaigns in recent weeks.

They have defended themselves by claiming that they were only implementing Covid-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, 54 people died in protests after Wines supporters called for his release following a brief arrest at campaign rally.

Bobi Wine was later charged with violating pandemic restrictions on gathering of crowds and granted bail.

In a national address on Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni, defended the actions of the police and army, saying that no politician was untouchable.

Campaigns for the January elections have continued to heat up.

President Yoweri Museveni has been the President of Uganda since 1986 and opposition to his long rule is increasing rapidly across the country.

