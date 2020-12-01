Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

TPLF will likely make Tigray ungovernable: Why capture of Mekelle won't end fighting

Africanews journalist Ronald Kato   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Our journalist Ronald Kato was interviewed by our sister Euronews on the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Watch here:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..