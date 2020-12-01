Ivorian international Gervinho inspire Parma win

A tribute to Argentine legend Mardona at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris just before Seria A game Parma against Genoa.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was Parma's night with a brace for Ivorian star Gervinho.

The 33 year old putting up an impressive display to give Parma a 2-1 win.

Gervinho put Parma ahead 10 minutes in, latching on to a through ball from Juraj Kucka before firing beyond Alberto Paleari.

Two minutes into the second half, the former Arsenal forward doubled the lead.

The victory ensured Parma climbed to the 16th spot on the Serie A table after gathering nine points from nine games.