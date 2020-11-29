Nigeria: at least 43 farm workers killed by Boko Haram

At least 43 farm workers have been killed and 6 others wounded by Boko Haram near the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Saturday.

Anti-jihadist told militia that the victims were working in a rice field before the attack.

According to the militia, the assailants tied up the agricultural works and then slit their throats in the village of Koshobe.

"We have recovered 43 dead bodies, all of them slaughtered, along with six others with serious injuries," said militia leader Babakura Kolo, who helped the survivors.

"It is no doubt the handiwork of Boko Haram who operate in the area and frequently attack farmers", he added.

Another militiaman Ibrahim Liman said ‘’ there were 60 farmers who were contracted to harvest paddy in the rice fields.’’ 8 others were missing and presumed to have been kidnapped by jihadists, he told AFP.

The bodies were taken to Zabarmari village, two kilometres away. They would be kept here ahead of burial on Sunday, resident Mala Bunu, who took part in the search and rescue operation said.

In September, Boko Haram militants killed 22 farmers working on their irrigation fields near Maiduguri in two separate incidents.

Boko Haram and ISWAP, it IS-linked rival, have increasingly targeted loggers, herders and fishermen in their violent campaign. The nefarious group accuses their victims of spying and passing information to the military and local militia fighting them.

At least 36,000 people have been killed in the jihadist conflict, which has displaced around two million since 2009.