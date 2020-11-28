New Covid-19 cases in Mauritius

After more than six months without a local case of Covid-19, Mauritius recorded two new local cases.

The popular tourism destination has been marketing itself as Covid-safe to attract tourists in Europe particularly.

Mid-November a 29-year-old man was tested positive after being infected by his father, who returned from Australia via Dubai on October 24.

The contact tracing exercise initiated found another case of local transmission of Covid-19 yesterday.

A 57-year-old woman who had prolonged and close contact with the 2 initially positive cases.

The patient is asymptomatic and was transferred, from isolation to hospital, the ministry of Health told.

Two cases imported from COVID-19 were also detected friday from persons in quarantine.

They are a man and a woman from France and have a stable state of health.

Mauritius has so far registered 501 cases of Covid-19, the country has 10 deaths, 443 persons have been cured of the disease while the number of active cases is 48.

1,629 people are currently in quarantine as the country has opened its borders with compulsory 14 days quarantine.