US with highest number of covid infections in the world

With more than 11 million confirmed cases, the US has the highest number of infections in the world and the virus shows no sign of slowing down.

But instead of focusing on the pandemic President Donald Trump is pre-occupied with alleged voter fraud.

At a press conference Joe Biden was asked what will happen if Trump continues to obstruct a transition of power.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate" he said. "How do we get over 300, million Americans vaccinated? What's the game plan? It's a huge, huge, huge undertaking" stressed Biden.

If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month and a half. And so it's important that it be done that there be coordination now." he added.

Earlier Biden and his vice president-elect Kamala Harris had held a virtual meeting with business leaders to establish their plans to protect the economy during the pandemic.

"We need to support small businesses and entrepreneurs that are the backbone of our communities but are teetering on the edge. And we all agreed on the urgent need for funding for states and localities to keep frontline workers and essential workers on the job."

On the other hand, Trump is continuing to keep a low profile but tweeted his reaction to the latest vaccine news:

Meanwhile, across the US Covid-19 restrictions are being ratcheted up ahead of Thanksgiving.

Businesses are being closed, travel discourage and people are being implored to stay home but to keep their distance from others to help stem the rising tide of infections that threatens to overwhelm the health care system.