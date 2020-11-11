Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

AFCON 2022: Tunisia prepare ahead of Tanzania tie

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Tunisia looked ahead on Wednesday to their Africa Cup of Nations 2022 qualifier against Tanzania, which will be played in Rades on Friday.

The 'Eagles of Carthage' currently sit top of the Group J standings after winning their first two qualifiers against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

Wahbi Khazri, who plays for Saint-Etienne in France, has scored three times in the campaign to date, grabbing a brace in the 4-1 win over Libya before notching the solitary goal as Equatorial Guinea were beaten 1-0.

Tanzania currently sit third in the group standings on three points, trailing Libya on goal difference.

Friday's match will be both teams' first qualifier in almost a year following the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..