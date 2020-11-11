A mix of hope and uncertainty: Africa reacts to Biden's election

In Africa, there have been varied reactions to news of Joe Biden's election as US president, with many expressing hope that the US will stick or return to its international commitments under the new administration.

Many are also hoping for increased African engagement with the US on matters of trade, security, human rights, and democracy.

But no one knows what Biden's policy on Africa will look like.

He is faced with lots of domestic issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 240,000 people in the US.

With so much to do at home, some are skeptical that there will be drastic changes in US-Africa relations.

