Nigeria: ICC launches investigation into End Sars protests shooting

The International Criminal Court ( ICC) has opened an investigation into the End SARS protests in Nigeria.

The protest, which began in Lagos on October 8th, was repeatedly dispersed by the police in Lagos and Abuja.

Live bullets were reported to have been used in some cases. While that was happening, the Lagos and Abuja gangs targeted End SARS groups at different locations with armed weapons.

Nigerian Army troops reportedly opened fire on unarmed civilians at Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos on October 20.

Countries and foreign bodies have pressed for prosecution of those responsible, in an incident that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Police said 22 officers were killed and 205 stations burned during national protests.

The ICC has assured that the findings of the formal inquiry into the crimes committed during the protests will be made public.