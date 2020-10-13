All State and Private Schools Reopen in Nigeria

School is Back in Session

Back to class on Monday for Nigerian students as all state and private schools reopened after a months-long lockdown in light of the onset of the covid-19 pandemic back in March - with strict coronavirus prevention guidelines to be adhered to by all school staff and students alike at the risk of being shut down if found in violation, as cautioned by Adamu Adamu, the nation’s Minister of Education.

Adenike Onafeso, the Head of a School in Nigeria, shared how upholding some of the strict guidelines was a bit of a challenge, "We had to do the floor markings, we had to measure the lockers for social distancing. We had to ensure that everybody is coming with a face mask. Initially, it was a bit tough for the adults. "

Authorities allowed a partial reopening of schools last month for graduating students to sit national advancement exams and with new daily infection figures - at an average peak of 700 in July and August and now down to 200, the decision was made to reopen all schools country-wide.

Nigeria has made wearing face masks mandatory and advised citizens to maintain social distancing and continue to wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitiser as needed.

Nigeria has reported 60,430 with 1,115 fatalities and 51,943 recoveries out of a population of 200 million people, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.