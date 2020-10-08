Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's opposition chief Soumaila Cisse released after prisoner swap

  -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHELE CATTANI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Mali's presidency on Thursday announced that opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé had been freed.

The announcement, over Twitter, added that Cisse was on his way back to the capital Bamako.

The news will likely warm the hearts of Cisse's supporters who have held rallies waiting for his arrival since reports of his release broke out days ago.

Cisse was campaigning ahead of a parliamentary vote in the north of the country when he disappeared in late March.

Reports said he was being held by armed groups. It is not clear if money was paid in exchange for Cisse's freedom. Analysts say his release is a plus for the country's new leaders.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..