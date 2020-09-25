Skip to main content
News
Guinea-Bissau holds independence celebration as virus threat remains
Security forces march during independence day celebrations in Bissau
-
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
3 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau held a big gathering in its capital to mark its 47th independence anniversary at a time when huge rallies are being discouraged as a measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Watch our report:
