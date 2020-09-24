French bank probed for role in Sudan war crimes

Darfur Sudan
French authorities have began probing banking giant BNP Paribas which is accused of aiding war crimes allegedly committed in Sudan's Darfur region.
The bank is accused of ignoring sanctions against Omar al Bashir, who was overthrown as Sudan's leader last year.
Watch our report:
00:50
Al-Bashir's trial adjourned to October 6
00:52
Human rights abuses continue in Burundi, UN watchdog report
01:00
South Africa Holds Funeral for Apartheid Activist Lawyer George Bizos
01:40
Black American Spoken Word Artist Genesis Be Says #BLM
00:45
Hotel Rwanda Hero Arrested for Terrorism
00:50
Sudan: Govt, Rebel Groups, Agree on Historic Peace Deal