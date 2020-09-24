Welcome to Africanews

French bank probed for role in Sudan war crimes

  -  
By Rédaction Africanews

Darfur Sudan

French authorities have began probing banking giant BNP Paribas which is accused of aiding war crimes allegedly committed in Sudan's Darfur region.

The bank is accused of ignoring sanctions against Omar al Bashir, who was overthrown as Sudan's leader last year.

Watch our report:

