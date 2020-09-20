Cameroon Army deploys ahead of Tuesday protests

All military personnel have been put on alert in Cameroon for four days starting Monday, over fears the Tuesday protests could cause severe public disorder.

Members of the government have been quick to criticise the call for protests made by opposition leader Maurice Kamto, labelling his movement as an insurrection, forbidding all demonstrations, menacing any protestors with "life imprisonment" should they answer Kamto's call on Tuesday.

Maurice Kamto, leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has been calling for peaceful protests, demanding that President Paul Biya step down, and that regional elections in the anglophone regions be reformed, so to include the marganilised communities.

Since 2017, Security forces have been violently repressing activists demanding the Independance of the Anglophone regions. Instability, that has forced Half a million people from their homes.