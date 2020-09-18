NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP for second consecutive year

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fast becoming an NBA legend.

The Greek basketball player of Nigerian descent has been crowned with the most valuable player award for a second consecutive year.

At just 25, he's the 12th player in history to win the award twice in a row.

The Bucks forward, nicknamed "The Greek Freak" also won the Defensive Player of the Year title in the same season.

Only 2 others before him accomplished the same feat: Nigerian Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 and Michael Jordan, in 1988.

He's also ahead in rankings of current titans Lebron James and James Harden.

The award softens the blow since the Bucks were eliminated in the semi-finals against Miami Heat.

But he will have to wait a little longer to rise to the ranks of his Bucks predecessor Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who won MVPs 2 years in a row and led his team to its first NBA championship in 1971.