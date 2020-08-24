Steve McQueen’s ‘Mangrove’ to Open BFI London Film Festival

"Mangrove,” directed by Steve McQueen will open the 64th edition of the British Film Institute London Film Festival.

The film tells the true story of the Mangrove 9, the group of Black activists who clashed with London police during a protest march in 1970 and their highly publicized trial that followed.

"Mangrove" will have its European premiere on 7 October, playing to audiences at the BFI Southbank for free.

The movie was co-written by the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave" filmmaker, with Alastair Siddons

Festival audiences will also be invited to book free seats at venues around the U.K, for the same day, to preview the film ahead of its television debut in the autumn

The 12 day Festival will unfold in cities around the U.K, with many of this year's participating films also offered as virtual premieres at home.

The BFI London Film Festival runs 7-18 October 2020.

****AP****