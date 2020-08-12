Outrage over Ouattara's 3rd term candidacy

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara's decision to run for a third term in October's presidential election has triggered outrage from the country's opposition.

Simone Ouattara, second vice -president of the Ivorian Popular Front and wife of the former president Laurent Gbagbo said Ouattara's candidacy was unacceptable

"It is worth recalling that the candidacy of Mr Alassane Ouattara is unconstitutional as we all know. Moreover, his candidacy violates the Ivorian Constitution, at least in spirit, as formulated by the authors of that text." Simone Gbagbo told journalists at a news briefing.

Ouattara said last week that he would run after all, citing "a case of force majeure" after the death of his ruling RHDP party's candidate Amadou Coulibaly "left a void".

The constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms. But a new constitution was adopted in 2016, which Ouattara and his supporters argue to have reset the clock, allowing him to run again -an interpretation strongly contested by the opposition.