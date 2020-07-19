Welcome to Africanews

Sierra Leone: At least 5 die in protest against power plant removal

By Africanews

Sierra Leone

At least five people died in protest against the government’s plan to move a power plant in Sierra Leone.

Police opened fire on demonstrators who were protesting against the dismantling of the Makeni thermal power plant in the centre of the country on Saturday.

Makeni is the largest city in the Northern Province of this West African nation.

The work was due to begin but young people opposed it. The protest escalated and rioters attacked several nearby buildings, including headquarters of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party.

Security forces then attempted to disperse the crowd with tear gas and live ammunition. As a result of the tense day, a curfew was imposed on Saturday evening.

The information minister explained that the move would not affect the city’s electricity supply and that the aim was to temporarily support the airport in Freetown, the capital, which was scheduled to reopen on July 22.

AFP

