Sudanese gov't, rebels enter last stage of talks

The government of Sudan and a coalition of rebel groups entered last stage of talks Thursday.

Mediators described the discussions as ‘’ the most important’‘ component towards lasting peace.

“We are fully ready to find a final peace agreement to avoid taking advantage of the security bodies for political, ethnic, or even ideological disputes. And this cannot happen except by security arrangements which target security bodies around the country. A security sector that respects the constitution and is held responsible before the law, to serve the citizens and the country”, said Mohammed Bashir, Leader of the South Sudan Liberation Moverment.

The talks are aimed at restoring stability to the war-torn regions of Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

“The political negotiations are done and only the security arrangement remains, and that is the key in the agreement, the security aspects. And if we discuss it here in good faith and sign on it, it will pave the way to signing the final agreement that all the parties agree on with all the security sectors”, Chief Mediator, Dut Gatluak said.

Hopes for a peace deal begun after the ouster of long-time leader, Omar al-Bashir. A transitional government led by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock is working to end conflicts in Sudan’s volatile regions.

