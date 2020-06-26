Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Somali security forces kill Al-Shabaab commander in operation

Somali security forces kill Al-Shabaab commander in operation
By Africanews

Somalia

Somali security forces have killed a commander of the al Shabaab militant group in a military operation, state radio reported on Thursday.

Ahsraf Azmi Abu Hamdan, who was from Nepal, was a senior trainer in the Islamist group.

He was killed in an operation in the Middle Juba region in southern Somalia, state radio said. Three other fighers were also killed.

Al Shabaab has been fighting to topple Somalia’s central government since 2008 to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islam’s sharia law.

Agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..