C.A.R enforces strict measures against Covid-19

The Authorities in Central African Republic have enforced the wearing of a mask and reducing crowds, two measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here at the Mortuary community hospital in the capital, Bangui, it is difficult to enforce social distancing measures. Security forces have been deployed at the entrance to limit the number of people in the facility.

“According to the government’s regulations, so 12 o’clock is when the bodies are taken out, when the relations arrive not everybody has access, just four people go and get the body ready and everything else out behind the perimeter that’s been set up,” said Colonel Landry Ulrich Depot, Director General of the C.A.R Gendarmerie.

Faced with huge populations without masks and the barrier measures, the security officials have all the trouble in the world to explain their work to the grieving families.

But other citizens understand these sacrifices.

“There is the corona virus epidemic that is troubling the world and as far as the Central African Republic, it is better to protect oneself. This device here is good and I’d prefer it to stay that way,” said one of the residents.

The C.A.R has recently eased some of the measures adopted in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. President Faustin-Archange Touadéra announced that this relaxation would be accompanied by a requirement that masks be systematically worn in public places. Most Central Africans still expect the distribution of face masks.