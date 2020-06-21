Malawians head to polls for May 2019 poll rerun

Malawians head to the polls Tuesday for a rerun of the May 2019 presidential election, annulled by the courts over massive fraud.

65-year old former evangelical pastor and leader of the Malawi Congress Party, Lazarus Chakwera, is convinced that his time has come.

For this new attempt, he has secured the support of Vice President, Saulos Chilima, who is not contesting.

Since the beginning of the era of democracy, his party has systematically lost all national elections.

Peter Mutharika, the outgoing president and leader of the Democratic Progressive Party has yet to make a statement.

His first five years at the helm of affairs have also been marred by food and electricity shortages, a growing debt and a sharp decline in economic growth.

The cancellation of Malawi’s 2019 presidential election due to fraud, has plunged the country into a political crisis marked by protests often fraught with violence.

