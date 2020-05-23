Doctors Without Borders returns to Guinea to battle COVID-19

Doctors without Borders has returned to Guinea to battle the coronavirus.

As the country deals with the virus, the international ngo has reopened its Ebola-era hospital to tackle the disease.

“We have an epidemic that is much larger than that of Ebola but at the same time causes fewer deaths. People who went into a centre like this one with Ebola had a 70 percent chance of dying, here it’s the opposite, we have a really low mortality rate”, said Arnaud Badinierm, Head of mission at MSF Guinea.

Dr. Nanamoudou Traoré is the site medical manager. He says their Ebola experience will come in handy to the COVID-19 response.

We have this Ebola experience which really helps us in the response to the COVID-19.

“We still have this anticipation in our actions, in our preparations, in the way we plan. So yes, today in terms of taking charge we have this Ebola experience which really helps us in the response to the COVID-19”, he said.

In Conakry, locals are worried about a steady rise in covid-19 cases. But traders lament they still have to work to support their families.

“I’m a mother, if I don’t go out and sell, my children won’t have food to eat. I am obliged to go out and come here to sell the products despite the danger that we are in. If I don’t do it who will sacrifice for my children?”, Conakry resident, Nagnouma Kante queried.

As of Saturday May 23, the West African nation has registered 3,067 cases,

1,575 recoveries and 19 fatalities.